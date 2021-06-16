 Skip to main content

Nkarta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2021 7:00am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at this upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference
June 21, 2021
3:20 p.m. ET - fireside chat presentation

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, www.nkartatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately four weeks.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body. For more information, please visit www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com

 


