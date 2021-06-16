Annexon to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Annexon, Inc. ("Annexon") (NASDAQ:ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, announced that Douglas Love, Esq., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:20 pm EDT.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon, Inc.

Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company's pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven development strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com .





