G1 Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2021 7:00am   Comments
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1's Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will participate in the 2021 Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. The fireside chat will take place on June 22nd at 9:20 AM EDT. This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com


