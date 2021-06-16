Upcoming CURO Webinar to Debunk Pay Equity Myths

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology WHAT: Will present the webinar, "Debunking Pay Equity." WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. WHERE: To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-debunking-pay-equity.

Inequality came into sharp focus in 2020, and in the world of business, it's clear that employers need to come together to create sustainable, impactful change to help eliminate injustice in the workplace.

During this CURO webinar, company co-founder and Senior Consultant Ruth Thomas and HR and Gender Pay Gap Consultant Vicky Peakman will examine the discrimination that drives pay inequity and barriers to progress and the misconceptions that deter meaningful, positive action. In this 45-minute session, Thomas and Peakman will discuss how to prevent common myths from derailing progress around diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, including ways to tackle objectives within an organization. Attendees will learn how to secure buy-in and build awareness and promote systemic change across the workforce.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.





