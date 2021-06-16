Aesthetic Devices Market 2021| Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Devices Market is anticipated to gain momentum from the rapid advancements in aesthetic device technologies. According to Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, "Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Facial Aesthetic Devices), by Application (Facial & Body Contouring, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Breast Enhancement), by End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026," a rise in the prevalence of cosmetic surgeries, inborn facial and dental deformities, and ever growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are projected to drive the global aesthetic devices market.

Furthermore, a rise in the prevalence of traumatic incidents and road accidents, awareness initiatives such as, breast awareness campaign, and increasing number of cosmetology surgeons are anticipated to drive the growth of the global aesthetic devices market.





Salient Medical, Lumenis, Inc., and Other Key Players Focus on Innovative Platform Launch

Salient Medical, a provider of innovative medical product, based in Toronto, launched their new product called Reveal Skin Analyzer in April 2019. The product uses photographic imaging tool that offers clinical measurement of subsurface and surface facial skin conditions. The device includes digital images technologies via UV spectrum, RGB visible light, and PL polarized light. It works at a very fast pace which aids in saving time if many customers are present to seek advice.

Lumenis, Inc., a provider of clinical solutions for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmology markets announced the launch of their brand new platform named Legend Pro+ in April 2019. The product is a body and face platform that offers efficient solutions with minimal pain, instant results, long-term benefits, and minimal downtime. Also, there is no need for anesthesia for the treatment.

Earlier, in October 2018, Lumenis, Inc. launched its SPLENDOR X, the company's latest laser system that includes innovative BLEND X technology for effective and fast hair removal as well as skin solutions.





Cost-effective Reconstruction Surgeries Projected to Favor Growth in Latin America

The global aesthetic devices market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, North America had accounted for a very high share of the global aesthetic devices market in 2017.

This is mainly because of an increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, large patient pool, and a rise in the number of cases of dental as well as facial deformities.

The populace in the region have started adopting various medical aesthetic procedures nowadays. In the U.S., according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, approximately 231,840 cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2015. It helped in generating a very high demand for medical aesthetic procedures. On the other hand, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit a notably high CAGR during the forecast period.





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Allergan, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Nestlé Skin Health

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis, Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Solta MedicalSanuwave Health Inc.

Syneron Candela





Key Segmentation:

By Product

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

Aesthetic Implants

Facial Aesthetic Devices

By Application

Facial & Body Contouring

Facial & Skin Rejuvenation

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Breast Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Congenital Defect Repair

Reconstructive Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





