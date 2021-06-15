 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Oxford Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 15, 2021
ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share on common stock, a 14% increase from the previous level of $0.37 per share.  The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 16, 2021. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960. 

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker

E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxordinc.com


