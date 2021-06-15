TOMORROW: SBA to Host Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) Press Call to Share Program Updates

Washington, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a press call on June 16 to share updates on the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) Program and the Agency's outreach efforts to encourage small businesses to apply for remaining funding through the Targeted EIDL Advance and Supplemental Targeted Advance programs. These Programs are a big boost for small businesses getting back on track. SBA officials will take questions and information from this call should be attributed by press on-background. Acceptance of this invitation means you agree to the terms of the background call. Press must RSVP to receive the call link.

WHO:

Alejandro Contreras, SBA Director of Preparedness, Communication and Coordination, Office of Disaster Assistance

WHAT:

Press call to share updates on the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) Program and share renewed outreach efforts for the Targeted EIDL Advance and Supplemental Targeted Advance Programs.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. EST

WHERE:

The Microsoft Teams link will be sent to press that RSVP prior to the call.

To RSVP:

Please email Press_Office@SBA.gov with EIDL Press Briefing RSVP in the subject line and your name and outlet in the body.

About Economic Injury Disaster Loans

In response to COVID-19, small business owners, including agricultural businesses, and nonprofit organizations in all U.S. states, Washington D.C., and territories can apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The purpose of EIDL is for small businesses to meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

Terrence Clark United States Small Business Administration Terrence.Clark@sba.gov