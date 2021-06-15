William Sullivan, CPA, MBA joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AVENTURA, Fla., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic "off-the-shelf" gene-edited Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and NK cell engager multifunctional antibodies, announced today that William Sullivan, CPA, MBA has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



"I am thrilled to join Cytovia as the company reaches a major inflection point with manufacturing and clinical capabilities," said Mr. Sullivan. "I am impressed by Cytovia's management, its three technology building blocks - iPSC-derived NK and CAR NK cells, gene editing, and NK Engager antibodies - and its differentiated clinical pipeline initially targeting liver cancer and multiple myeloma. Together, I believe these have the potential to advance life-changing therapies for cancer patients and create significant value for investors in the short and longer term."



"We are delighted to welcome Bill as Chief Financial Officer of Cytovia as the company prepares to go public," added Dr. Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics. "Bill's extensive public biotech CFO experience includes a successful Nasdaq IPO and the execution of major financial and corporate transactions."

Mr. Sullivan has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, leading strategic transactions, fundraising, and investor relations. Prior to joining Cytovia, he was Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), a publicly traded gene therapy company, where he led multiple financings and core business and finance functions. Prior to AGTC, he worked at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 10 years and held a variety of important leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer. At Merrimack, he led the company's $100 million initial public offering, helped the company raise over $400 million in debt and equity capital as a public company, and played a key role in Merrimack's asset sale to Ipsen SA for up to $1.025 billion. Prior to his role at Merrimack he worked for a number of years in the high-technology sector. Mr. Sullivan holds a B.A. in Economics from Williams College and a M.B.A and M.S. in Accounting from Northeastern University and obtained his certified public accountant license while working at Arthur Andersen, LLP.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision engineering to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop the safest, most effective, most broadly-available off-the-shelf Natural Killer cell therapy as a first line of defense against cancer. Cytovia's proprietary multi-specific antibody platform has been customized to engage and activate NK Cells at the tumor site. Both platforms offer optionality to clinicians and can also be used synergistically. Cytovia's R&D laboratories and GMP manufacturing facility are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, STC Biologics, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

