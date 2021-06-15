Iterate.ai Reports Nearly 300% Growth as Demand for Fast, AI-Powered Digital Innovation Accelerates Across Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to identify signals within trends, monitor millions of emerging technologies, and build pilot-ready applications up to 10x faster, today announced 283% revenue growth over the past three years on the strength of advanced solutions, vertical expansion, and new partnerships.



"The competitive pressure to deliver innovative and differentiated applications is soaring across industries," said Jon Nordmark, CEO, Iterate. "But knowing which technologies can get you there – and how to leverage them quickly and cost-effectively – is a huge challenge for most businesses right now. Our platform uniquely solves this problem, enabling customers to confidently build new applications rapidly and without hiring expensive developer talent. As we've accelerated the scale of what our solutions empower customers to accomplish, we're proud to report nearly 300% revenue growth over the past three years."

Interplay, the AI-fueled low-code platform part of Iterate.ai's innovation ecosystem, has now expanded significantly to 467 pre-built components for creating digital applications within a drag-and-drop environment. The platform enables organizations to tap into AI/ML, blockchain, natural language processing, IoT, and myriad otherwise-complex technologies without requiring hard coding or manually piecing together different capabilities. Now in its mature 6.0 release, Interplay is deployed by industries as diverse as retail, healthcare, oil & gas, and the defense industry to quickly develop and commercialize powerful solutions.

"Interplay immediately upskills our customers' existing workforce with an intuitive interface for building and deploying scalable, production-ready applications," said Brian Sathianathan, Chief Technology Officer, Iterate. "Interplay is truly a one-stop-shop for fast, effective innovation, and we continue to be impressed at how organizations put the solution – and its 467 building blocks – to use."

