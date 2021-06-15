NorthWest Copper Appoints Vesta Filipchuk as VP Sustainability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper ("Northwest" or the "Company") (TSXV:NWST) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vesta Filipchuk as Vice President Sustainability. Vesta will be a key member of our leadership team and brings a wealth of diverse ESG experience to NorthWest.



Ms. Filipchuk is a recognized leader in social, environmental, and regulatory affairs and ESG performance. She has over thirty years of experience in Indigenous relations and negotiations, community engagement and consultation, environmental management, and sustainability. Vesta has a strong track record in developing relationships and implementing landmark initiatives and programs using collaborative planning and decision methods to achieve sustainable benefits for First Nations, communities, industry, and government.

Ms. Filipchuk worked with Teck Resources Limited's Exploration team for several years and was the director of social, environmental, and regulatory affairs for the Galore Creek Copper Project, jointly owned by Newmont Corporation and Teck. She has significant experience in leading teams and managing community and Indigenous relations in North America. She has also worked with government on energy and environmental matters and provided policy advice to the Senate of Canada and the Business Council of BC. She has an MA in Resource Management from the University of Victoria, a B.Sc. in Natural Resources Management and Political Science also from UVic, and a Diploma in Environmental Science from Lethbridge Community College.

"Respecting the land and the territories where we explore and operate is critical to meeting our social and environmental commitments and responsibilities," said Ms. Filipchuk. "We have a great opportunity to change the way we do business and make meaningful impacts towards creating a more sustainable future for everyone."

Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest states: "We are very excited to add Vesta to the NorthWest team. We are committed to building meaningful, long lasting relationships and partnerships with First Nations and other communities in the region where we operate. Vesta brings decades of deep experience in building connections between exploration and mining companies, provincial and federal government agencies, First Nation governments and communities of interest along with an extensive network of contacts in the province. Her unique skill set, and experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance and develop our copper-gold assets."

As part of her compensation, Ms. Filipchuk has been granted 150,000 stock options and 100,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), pursuant to the Company's stock option and RSU plans.

The stock options have an exercise price of $0.77, vest over three years, and are exercisable on or before June 15, 2026. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, vest over three years, and must be redeemed within 30 days of June 15, 2024 or they expire.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

