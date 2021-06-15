 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Meteoric Resources, MGC Pharmaceuticals and Vango Mining

Globe Newswire  
June 15, 2021 1:40am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTC:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) is advancing preparations for its Currajong 1 exploration well, the first well in its 2021 drilling campaign in the Canning Basin, with the Ensign 963 rig mobilised to site. Click here
  • Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (FRA:RNF) has upgraded the Juruena Project resource in Brazil to 1.9 million tonnes at 6.3 g/t for 387,000 ounces of gold, an increase of 50% over the previous resource. Click here
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:MXC) (LSE:MXC) (OTC:MGCLF) cannabis-derived epilepsy product CannEpil® has been added to the Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) in Ireland which makes it free of charge for patients prescribed the treatment. Click here
  • Latitude Consolidated Ltd's (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) first-pass drilling points to previously unidentified and untested northwest-southeast striking mineralisation at Suzie North exploration target within the Murchison Gold Project in WA. Click here
  • Vango Mining Ltd (AXS:VAN) is well-positioned to further advance its 100%-owned Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia after raising A$6.1 million in an equity raising to sophisticated and professional investors. Click here
  • TNT Mines Ltd's (ASX:TIN) latest exploration program has uncovered a large gold anomaly around 1.2 kilometres south of the Eureka Pit in Western Australia. Click here
  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has filed additional patents supporting its EMD-004 cannabinoid-based drug development program targeting irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) Click here
  • Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has fired the first blast of ore and waste in the JWD Iron Ore Project pit as part of early development Click here
  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTC:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Australian Missile Corporation (AMC) to support Australia's Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise. Click here
  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) has teamed up with a medical college from Cornell University to launch a phase two clinical study investigating Kazia's investigational new drug paxalisib in combination with ketogenesis. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com