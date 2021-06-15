Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027 | North America Dominated the Market with a Share Of 48.1% In 2019, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water treatment chemicals market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing investments in research and development activities and growing awareness about clean and safe water are key factors fueling global market revenue growth.

Water treatment chemicals aid in eliminating bacteria, algae, viruses, and suspended solid materials from untreated water. These chemicals are used to treat water and wastewater discharged from domestic as well as various industries including oil & gas, municipal, power, food & beverages, pulp, and paper. Increasing awareness about groundwater and surface pollution, rapidly growing industrial sector, and rising investments by market players to develop advanced chemical-based water treatment technologies is boosting global market growth. Growing concerns regarding waterborne diseases across the globe, rising desalination, and growing awareness to preserve freshwater are further fueling global market growth. In addition, increasing population, rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players going ahead.

However, availability of better alternative treatment techniques and cost-effective counterfeit products are key restraints that are expected to hamper global market growth over the forecast period.

Key highlights in the report:

The coagulants and flocculants segment dominated other product segments in the global water treatment chemicals market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. High revenue share is attributed to extensive use of coagulants and flocculants in municipal water treatment procedures to eliminate solid particles.

The municipal water treatment segment accounted for largest market share in 2019 and is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. High demand for water treatment chemicals is due to increase in global municipal waste as a result of rapidly expanding population.

The raw treatment segment is expected to account for largest revenue growth during the forecast period due to growing use of raw water treatment in various industrial settings for product formulation, cooling, rinsing, and human consumption after treatment.

North America accounted for 48.1% market share in 2019 and is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, stringent government regulatory framework or wastewater generation, and increasing investments in water treatment chemicals are fueling global market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for highest CAGR between 2019 and 2027 owing to growing environmental awareness and rising investments by key players to develop innovative techniques, rapid growth in industrial sector, and increasing infrastructural developments in water treatment techniques.

Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V. are some leading players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market based on Product, End Use, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-foaming Agents

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



