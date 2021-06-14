 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Plains to Participate in the 7th Annual ROTH Virtual London Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 14, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

OMAHA, Neb., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will be participating in meetings with institutional investors at the 7th Annual ROTH London Virtual Conference on Tuesday June 22 and Wednesday June 23, 2021.

Materials used for the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CDT) on June 22, 2021.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.844.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com 
Media: Devin Mogler | VP Government Affairs | 202.389.2670 | devin.mogler@gpreinc.com 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com