Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Fireside Chat Webcast Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

IRVING, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today a fireside chat webcast hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald's Josh Siegler that took place on June 11, 2021.



Josh Siegler, the Head of FinTech Research, hosted Chief Financial Officer Shrikant Sortur and Head of Strategy Matt Brown. The fireside chat is available for approximately 30 days here: https://zoom.us/rec/share/QUA-qcMOoTD3NzgEX2ZIIjNbE0gnslvQoJVupoIIDHpZVfEB-MUm2K1-VDDpeeUI.JzOZV0_q5cmkfK6R

