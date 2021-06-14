Cytovance Biologics announces Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: An Optimized Platform Process Webinar

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of mammalian, microbial and gene therapy biologics, announces the next webinar of its 2021 series: pDNA Manufacturing: An Optimized Platform Process. The webinar set for June 24, 2021 at 12pm EDT will be presented by three Cytovance experts: Renija George, Upstream Process Development Scientist; Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, PhD, Downstream Process Development Senior Scientist; and Carole Davis, Analytical Development Associate Scientist. Our featured speakers will discuss strain selection, plasmid optimization, media composition and fermentation conditions necessary to produce high quality supercoiled plasmid DNA.



"The demand for large quantities of high-quality supercoiled plasmid DNA (Sc-pDNA) has increased over the years due to its primary role in gene therapy. The current situation with Covid-19 has further increased the demand for AAV-based or mRNA vaccines, for which pDNA is the starting material," stated Dr. Krishnamoorthy. "The platform purification process developed by Cytovance addresses the main challenges in large scale manufacturing of pDNA such as scalability, quantity and quality. In addition to this, we have developed pDNA analytics that are an important aspect of deciding the success of the manufacturing process," Dr. Krishnamoorthy added.

This webinar will appeal to pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals in the areas of gene therapy process development, QC analysis and research. Attendees will learn about the challenges of pDNA manufacturing and a platform process designed to address the bottlenecks in the large-scale purification of plasmid as well as the significance of designing a process with quality as priority.

To reserve your seat, click here to register: pDNA Manufacturing: An Optimized Platform Process . Other topic areas in the Cytovance webinar series include: Regulatory Strategies for Gene Therapy Product Development, Analytical Development featuring Mass Spectrometry, and Mammalian Cell Culture. Stay informed of these events along with other industry conference connections at https://www.cytovance.com/about-us/events .

Media Contact:

Jodie Gutkowski

Tel: 405-319-8309

E-mail: jgutkowski@cytovance.com



