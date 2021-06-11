Oscar Health, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar" or the "Company") (NYSE:OSCR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Oscar provides health insurance services and products to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Oscar was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and in January 2021 changed its name to "Oscar Health, Inc." In its initial public stock offering, Oscar sold about 37 million shares of stock on March 3, 2021 at $39.00 a share, raising nearly $1.4 billion in new capital. On May 13, 2021, Oscar announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting an $87.4 million loss or $0.98 per share, which was far below analysts' expectations of a loss of $0.53 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising







