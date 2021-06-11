AAAC Wildlife Removal of Texas Gulf Coast: 3 Tips to Keep Your Home Safe from Nuisance Wildlife

Mont Belvieu, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your home is often regarded as your safe space. However, to nuisance animals who are looking for shelter, food, and a place to breed, your safe space can quite quickly become theirs. From thereout follows noise, damage, a risk to your health and wellbeing and lots more unpleasantries.

As a father to two beautiful daughters and the owner of AAAC Wildlife Removal of Texas Gulf Coast, Richard Lisenby knows how important it is to provide a safe and secure home. Their family-based business is founded on the values and integrity that Richard embodied during his time with the U.S army, and his decades of experience in humanely removing and controlling nuisance wildlife make him the expert in his field when it comes to keeping homes safe from wildlife.

Here are Richard's top 3 tips to keep your home safe from nuisance wildlife:

1. Determine which nuisance animals are most likely to breach your home and take action

Being close to wildlife is part and parcel of being a Texas Gulf Coast resident. Due to the proximity in which we live with nature, there are some animals with the confidence, or survival instincts, who are most likely to chance invading your personal space.

The most likely culprits are:

Racoons

Squirrels

Bats

Rodents

Snakes

Birds

Opossums

Woodpeckers

To effectively prevent such animals from becoming a pest to your homelife, there are things you can do to put them off entering. You should determine which of these animals are most likely to pose a threat and research why they choose to invade human spaces (such as dark spaces, safe spaces away from other wildlife, food sources, damp areas to breed and more).

This knowledge can help you to put measures in place and prevent nuisance animals entering your home.

2. Fix and seal nuisance animal entry points

Our homes degrade and become damaged as time passes by. However, cracks, holes, and breaks in structures act as an open door for many animals, no matter how big or small, and if left, may be a welcoming sight for said critters.

The likes of bats can bring entire colonies into your attic through even the smallest of cracks, whereas racoon mothers simply love attics, and will enter by any means necessary. Researching racoon removal or bat removal articles can help you to understand this in more detail.

To prevent nuisance wildlife at home, identify entry points and repair/seal them up. A monthly check on areas such as attics, sheds, garages, and the like should help you to keep on top of this.

3. If you have a nuisance animal problem at home or at work, call in the experts

If your home has become the victim of a nuisance animal, you may not have the skills or necessary knowledge to effectively remove them. Many animals are safeguarded by state laws and should only be removed humanely.

It's advised to call in AAAC Wildlife Removal of Texas Gulf Coast who can expertly analyze the issue, recommend a solution, seal off entry points, remove the animal and even help with repairs or damage caused.

