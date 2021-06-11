Proactive news headlines including Aeris Resources, Calima Energy, Archer Materials and Tietto Minerals

Sydney, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) (OTC:ARSRF) has secured a A$50.4 million cash injection after it executed an institutional placement to fund exploration at its operational base and precious metals assets. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd's (ASX:CE1) increased production for May and increased guidance for the remainder of 2021 from its Brooks drilling campaign in Canada has secured a price target of A$0.035 from Auctus Advisors LLP anaylst Stephane Foucaud. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX with an announcement pending relating to completion of the acquisition of a 70% interest in a Ukraine graphite business. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTC:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has made progress in the development of its biochip by establishing essential chip testing operations in a semiconductor fabrication environment. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) latest diamond drilling results from Kouri Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa, have extended the high-grade Diabatou gold shoot from 140 metres to 190 metres below surface. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has appointed four key managers to accelerate development of the 3.02-milllion-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, which is on track to be West Africa's next gold mine. Click here

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has released assay results for three diamond drill holes that continue the evolution of its flagship Mawson nickel-copper-cobalt prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) (FRA:43M) is readying to kick off a diamond drilling program at the Aurora Tank gold asset in South Australia's Gawler Craton near the Challenger gold mine. Click here

Celsius Resources Ltd's (ASX:CLA) Philippine subsidiary Makilala Mining Company Inc has received high-grade copper-gold assay results from the company's first drill hole at the MCB Copper-Gold Project on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) (FRA:WS9) looks to be an early mover in large-capacity compressed hydrogen shipping that will be required to link future cheap renewable power-sourced hydrogen (H2), with emerging distant users of carbon-free energy – according to a report from Pac Partners Equity Research. Click here

