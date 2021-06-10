 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 10, 2021 6:28pm   Comments
Share:

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021.

About CDK Global

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Schlueter
847.485.4643
julie.schlueter@cdk.com		 Media Contact:

Tony Macrito
630.805.0782
tony.macrito@cdk.com 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com