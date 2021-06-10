Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2021.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

