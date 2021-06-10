SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of CBAN, ALTA, AMRB, and BSCA Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: CBAN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Colony's agreement to merge with SouthCrest Financial Group Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-colony-bankcorp-inc.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ GS: ALTA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alta's agreement to be acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Alta shareholders are to receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Alta share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-altabancorp.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ GS: AMRB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to American River's agreement to be acquired by Bank of Marin Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, American River's shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of Marin Bancorp per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-american-river-bankshares.

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BSC's agreement to be acquired by Southern California Bancorp. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bank-of-santa-clarita.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

