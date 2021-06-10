Mining Waste Management Market to Reach USD 208.33 Billion Tons by 2028; Increasing Demand for Advanced Co-Disposal Products to Augment Growth, Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mining waste management market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 208.33 billion tons by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled "Mining Waste Management Market, 2021-2028." The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 167.20 billion tons in 2020. The increasing adoption of advanced co-disposal techniques for optimum waste management in the mining sector is expected to bode well for the positive growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of Top Companies Operating in the Global Mining Waste Management Market:

Enviro-Serve Inc. (South Africa)

Hatch Ltd. (Canada)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Tetronics International (UK)

Golder Associates Inc. (Canada)

John Wood Group PLC (UK)

Ramboll Group (Denmark)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (USA)

Ausenco (Australia)

Seche Environnement Company (France)

Cleanway Environmental Services (Australia)

Aevitas (Canada)





Market Segmentation:

Based on source, the market is bifurcated into surface mining and underground mining. On the basis of waste type, the market is divided into solid waste and liquid waste. Moreover, on the basis of commodity, the market is classified into mineral fuels, iron, ferro alloys, industrial minerals and others.

Based on the commodity, the mineral fuels segment held a global mining waste management market share of about 83.9% in 2020 and is expected to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing demand for mineral fuels due to rising mining activities that will boost the product's demand worldwide.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Co-Disposal Techniques to Propel Market Growth

Several companies are adopting the co-disposal technique to efficiently manage mine waste. In this technique, waste rocks and fine tailings are blended and disposed of together. This process aids in proper refining and maintaining the physical and chemical stability of the mine wastes. The co-disposal techniques have several benefits compared to the traditional disposal methods.

Moreover, it helps in reducing the overall maintenance cost while consuming less operating space. These techniques further aid in increasing the efficiency and simplifying the wastewater management solutions and water consumption with a lower impact on the environment. Therefore, the increasing focus on adoption of such techniques by the companies is likely to contribute to the global mining waste management market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront; Presence of Large Number of Mines in China to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of a large number of mines in China that propels the demand for advanced mining waste management in the region. For instance, China is the largest mining nation and accounts for nearly 24% share in the mining production worldwide. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 76.62 billion tons in 2020.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the imposition of stringent mining regulations in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and others that is driving the demand for mining waste management solutions in the region between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their dominance by incorporating organic and inorganic growth strategies. The key players are acquiring other small companies to expand their mining waste management portfolio and further strengthen their market positions during the forecast period. Besides, major companies are securing their market stronghold by adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and facility expansion during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development:

May 2020: Golder Associates Inc. announced the expansion of its facilities in Birmingham (Alabama), Pensacola (Florida), and Chattanooga (Tennessee). The expansion by the company is aimed at better serving its clients in the mining and manufacturing sectors.





