Longeveron's Chairman and Chief Science Officer Invited by National Academy of Medicine to Speak at Longevity Symposium

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that its Co-founder and Chairman, Joshua M. Hare, MD, will be a panelist at the National Academy of Medicine's (NAM) International Workshop on Science & Technology for Healthy Longevity on June 15 & 17, 2021. Dr. Hare will participate in the symposium, "Transformative Advances in Biological Sciences for Healthy Longevity" on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:10 PM EDT.



The workshop is an integral component of an important initiative undertaken by the NAM to develop a Global Roadmap for Healthy Longevity, a comprehensive, evidence-based report to assess the challenges presented by population aging, develop recommendations, and demonstrate how these challenges can be translated into opportunities for societies globally.

Participants in the Science and Technology workshop will explore and recommend avenues for developing, incentivizing, and funding innovative and groundbreaking research and development across basic, clinical, pharmaceutical, social and behavioral sciences, bioengineering, information technology, and assistive technologies.

"We are honored that our Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Hare, has been invited to participate at the prestigious National Academy of Medicine on the subject of healthy aging," said Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "At Longeveron, our research is focused on developing safe and effective regenerative medicine therapeutics for chronic aging-related diseases and disorders, and we consider ourselves leaders in the field of cell-based therapies for Alzheimer's disease and Aging Frailty."

The Company recently completed two Phase 2 trials in the U.S. evaluating Lomecel-B for Aging Frailty, a geriatric condition characterized by a multisystem loss of function and reserve that leaves elderly individuals at greater risk for poor clinical outcomes such as hospitalization, disability and death. Top-line data from these trials are expected in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, Lomecel-B will be tested in Japanese Aging Frailty patients in a Phase 2 trial that is expected to initiate in the second half of this year and is being conducted by Japan's National Center for Geriatrics & Gerontology and Juntendo University Hospital. The Company's Alzheimer's disease program is advancing to a Phase 2 trial this year after recently successfully completing a Phase 1 safety trial. The Phase 1 results, previously reported by the Company, showed that peripheral IV infusion of Lomecel-B in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease patients was safe and well-tolerated, and that low dose Lomecel-B significantly slowed cognitive decline compared to placebo as measured by Mini Mental State Exam.

The panel discussion is open to public audiences and can be accessed via live webcast here. A link to register for the presentation will also be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.longeveron.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Longeveron website for approximately 14 days following the event.

About Joshua M. Hare, MD, FACC, FAHA

Dr. Hare co-founded Longeveron in 2014 and serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Science Officer. Dr. Hare is a double board-certified cardiologist (Cardiology and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation) and is the founding director of the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine. He has obtained in excess of $25 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health over the past 15 years to support basic research of cell therapy strategies. He is also a recipient of the Paul Beeson Physician Faculty Scholar in Aging Research Award, and is an elected member of the American Association of Physicians, The American Society for Clinical Investigation, and is an elected Fellow of the American Heart Association. Dr. Hare has also served in numerous leadership roles at the American Heart Association and at the Center for Scientific Review of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Hare is also a co-founder of Vestion, Inc., and Heart Genomics, LLC, companies that hold cardiac related intellectual property. He received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania, his MD from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed fellowships at Johns Hopkins and Brigham and Women's Hospital, and was a Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School.

About the National Academy of Medicine

Founded in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine (IOM), the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) is one of three academies that make up the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies) in the United States. Operating under the 1863 Congressional charter of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academies are private, nonprofit institutions that work outside of government to provide objective advice on matters of science, technology, and health.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product ("Lomecel-B"), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company's mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials; the size of the market opportunity for our product candidates, the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Office Direct: 212-698-8695 | Office Main: 212-362-1200

brendan.payne@sternir.com | www.sternir.com

Source: Longeveron Inc

Source: LGVN



