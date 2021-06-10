EDO, Inc. Announces Former IAB CEO Randall Rothenberg as Chair of Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDO, Inc., the pioneering Convergent TV data, measurement, and analytics company, today announced that former Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) CEO Randall Rothenberg will serve as Chair of EDO's Advisory Board, effective immediately.



In his role as Chair of EDO's Advisory Board, Rothenberg will advise the company as it expands its Convergent TV advertising measurement platform to provide ad intelligence and effectiveness insights for brand advertisers, agencies, linear TV networks, streaming services, and other video providers and their partners. Earlier this year, EDO launched Ad EnGage CI (Competitive Intelligence) Streaming, which provides first-of-its-kind competitive share of voice, ad occurrence, creative, and targeting data for advertising-based video-on-demand platforms.

"As the Convergent TV landscape evolves at a breakneck pace, there's a clear need for valid outcome data to enable brands to allocate media dollars across linear and streaming platforms for maximum effectiveness," said EDO President and CEO, Kevin Krim. "EDO is providing that next-generation of Convergent TV ad-effectiveness data, and we are so honored to have Randall help us, as head of our Advisory Board. We look forward to his approach to challenging the status quo and pushing the industry forward."

"This is a watershed moment for the ad industry and I felt an instant affinity with EDO's vision for the evolution of TV measurement," Randall Rothenberg said. "The oldest question in marketing is, ‘Is my advertising working?', and EDO is closer to answering it than any company I've encountered. Its bold thinking and deep investment in data science and behavioral metrics sets it apart in helping brands, retailers, publishers, platforms, and their partners make sense of the tumultuous Convergent TV landscape, and there is so much more in store. When I met with Kevin, EDO co-founder Edward Norton, and EDO investor and Moat co-founder Jonah Goodhart, sparks flew as we discussed our various and shared inspirations, experiences, and outlooks on the disruptive effects of data and technology on entertainment, media and advertising."

Rothenberg was CEO of the IAB from 2007 through 2020, and currently serves as Executive Chair of the digital media and marketing industry trade body. During his tenure, IAB grew to become one of the largest and most influential business associations in the United States, representing 750 brands, publishers, and technology companies, with affiliated IABs in 47 countries and regions. Under his leadership, IAB opened the industry's first major public policy office in Washington, D.C.; launched the IAB Tech Lab to oversee digital marketing technical standards; started an industry-leading training program that has certified more than 14,000 digital media sales professionals; created the IAB Digital Newfronts, the world's largest marketplace for original digital video content; and published comprehensive research on brand disruption, the evolution of video, and the economic impact of the ad-supported Internet ecosystem. Earlier in his career, Rothenberg was an editor, reporter, and columnist at The New York Times covering politics, technology, media, and advertising; the Chief Marketing Officer of the global management consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton; and the author of four books and scores of magazine articles on technology, communications, and culture.

This appointment comes at a strategic and pivotal moment for EDO as the leader in always-on, real-time, fully syndicated outcome-based measurement of Convergent TV, a market that accounts for $214B of global advertising revenue.1 EDO's strength in categories ranging from automotive and insurance to theatrical film and streaming entertainment has driven revenue growth of 209% for the company's subscription offering since the end of 2018, with Q2 2021 growth on track to be up 71% year-over-year, thanks to new account wins in technology and financial services.

With Randall Rothenberg as Chair, EDO expects to continue growing its Advisory Board, which includes top marketing and media leaders such as American Express veteran and EDO Interim CMO, Felicia Lipson; former ESPN Digital leader, John Kosner; early Facebook, Waze, and Nextdoor advertising product leader, Kent Schoen; former NBCU digital advertising leader, Lou Tosto; early Akamai leader, Randall Kaplan; former Hyundai and Cadillac CMO, Steve Shannon; and former Papa John's Pizza CMO, Bob Kraut.

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement, and analytics software company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, streaming platforms, and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City.

1 MAGNA Global Advertising Forecast, Dec. 2020

