Dosing Pump Market will touch USD 9.1 Billion by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dosing Pump Market Analysis/Dosing Pump Market Outlook

The global dosing pump market size will touch USD 9.1 billion at a 5.6% CAGR in the forecast period (2020- 2027), states the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report.

A dosing pump, simply put, is a positive displacement pump that is designed for injecting a chemical and associated substance into a flow of water, gas, and steam. These pumps are usually small and offer an extremely precise flow rate for maximum control. Diaphragm pumps, piston pumps, and others are the different types of dosing pumps. These dosing pumps have wide applications in various end use industries such as food processing, medical, manufacturing facilities, agriculture, waste and wastewater, among others.

Attractive Features that Spur Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global dosing pump market share. Some of these entail the growing need for wastewater treatment applications, stringent government regulations, rising infrastructure development, rapid industrialization, and increasing demand for wastewater treatment. The additional factors adding to the global dosing pump market value include the rising production rate of chemical processing companies and pharmaceuticals, consumer awareness, and rise in governmental support.

On the contrary, rise in coal bed methane reserves and high cost of raw materials may impede the global dosing market revenue over the forecast period.





COVID-19 Analysis

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has also cast its shadow on the global dosing pump market. This is owing to supply chain disruptions, demand share fluctuations, the pandemic's economic consequences, and the instant and long-term impact of the pandemic, all had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The global dosing pump market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.



Industry Updates

April 2021- A leading precision motor technology provider in the US, Piezo Motion has introduced a new piezoelectric micro-dosing pump. This is a first of its kind technology which allows accurate fluid handling applications for scientists across life science laboratories. This new micro-dosing pump has been specially designed to replace separate lab devices used traditionally for fluid handling applications.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global dosing pump industry based on application and type.

By type, the global dosing pump market is segmented into diaphragm pumps, piston pumps, and others. Of these, the diaphragm pumps segment will lead the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Increasing use of these pumps in different applications especially pharmaceuticals industries and chemical processing industries is adding to the growth of the segment.

By application, the global dosing pump market is segmented into paper and pulp, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, and others. Of these, the water and wastewater segment will dominate the market over the forecast period as dosing pumps are utilized to maintain pH levels, waste removal, and osmosis within the water and wastewater industry.





Regional Analysis

APAC to Spearhead Dosing Pump Market

Geographically, the global dosing pump market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Growing industrialization industry in Malaysia, India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries, the growing energy need, increasing investments made by China, Australia, and India in water and wastewater industry, and the presence of production facilities like water and wastewater treatment, refining and petroleum, textile, pulp and paper, food and beverages, and others are adding to the global dosing pump market growth in the region. Besides, the focus on renewable generation is the latest dosing pump market trends.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Dosing Pump Market

In Europe, the global dosing pump market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Increasing presence of dosing pump manufacturers, and the country's metals and minerals industry feature increasing industrial processing, construction and mining activities are adding to the global dosing pump market growth in the region. Germany holds the utmost market share.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Dosing Pump Market

In North America, the global dosing pump market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. Strong growth in oil and gas production due to hydraulic fracking, increasing exports due to low gas feedstock prices, the region being the leading producers of major minerals, and the presence of noble amount of mineral reserves are adding to the global dosing pump market growth in the region.

Middle East and Africa to Have Healthy Growth in Dosing Pump Market

In the MEA, the global dosing pump market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Saudi Arabia has the utmost market share as the Saudi Arabia Oil Co. has taken steps in enhancing production rates which is adding to the growth of the market as these allow oil and gas companies to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

South America to Have Sound Growth in Dosing Pump Market

In South America, the global dosing pump market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Brazil has the utmost market share for the increasing energy demand for clean water that has resulted in rising water and wastewater treatment activities thus boosting market growth.





