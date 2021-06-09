 Skip to main content

Pool Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 09, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
COVINGTON, La., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie Housey Hart, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be participating in the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. They will be giving a virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2:55 PM Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP's website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


