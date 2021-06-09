 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 09, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW)) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, is scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference, which is being held virtually from June 14-16, 2021.

Greenrose management is scheduled to present on Monday, June ­14th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

Management will also participate in a cannabis multi-state operator panel on Monday, June 14th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, which will be webcast and accessible through the conference website here

About Greenrose

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Following the transactions forming the Platform, Greenrose will be a vertically integrated, multistate operator cannabis company. For more information, visit greenrosecorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com  

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Business Development
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenrosecorp.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com