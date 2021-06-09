Proactive news headlines including Marble Financial, Vuzix Corp, Talon Metals and Unigold
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) rises to the ranks of the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes click here
- ION Energy Limited Ltd (CVE:ION) (OTCQB:IONGF) (FRA 5YB) commences exploration at Baavhai Uul Lithium Salar Project in Mongolia click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTC:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) subsidiary Inverite Verification teams up with PowerSports to help Canadians access recreational vehicle financing click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiary Thermal Dynamics International now holds $14.6 million in backlog orders click here
- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) welcomes updated resource for its flagship Argentina project, which underlines its scale and potential click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) reports multiple thick intersections of massive nickel-copper mineralization at CGO West area click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) launches its new frozen cannabis edible product RADsicles click here
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) (FRA:AEQ) says it will maintain commercial relationship with Sandoz into 2022 click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) and partner to hold virtual event to discuss using cinema venues to host gaming events click here
- Starton Therapeutics Inc advances transdermal lenalidomide STAR-LLD program following successful skin permeation studies click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) says portfolio cryptocurrency company Catalyx launches Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin on top-15 global exchange click here
- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) says JV Partner at Pickle Crow Gold completes stage one earn-in click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) poised to start drilling at its Surimeau District battery metals project; reports more Parbec drill results click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTC:BRAXF) (FRA:496) team-led guidelines into clinical uses of ketamine and esketamine published in prestigious American Journal of Psychiatry click here
- Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTC:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) begins a new preliminary economic assessment on its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTC:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) applauds new White House report on building resilient battery supply chains in the US click here
- GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) sees 'some very remarkable intercepts' in Falea project exploration drilling click here
- Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) (FRA:9CW1) talks possible expansion, Instacart success and the Future of Cheese in corporate update click here
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) caught in Reddit memestock mania as shares surge in pre-market deals click here
- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) begins camp construction for exploration program around Kenville gold mine in British Columbia click here
- Unigold Inc (CVE:UGD) (OTCQX:UGDIF) (FRA:UGB1) reports drill results from Candelones in the Dominican Republic, which underline project's potential click here
- Fortitude Gold encouraged by drill results from lithocap target at East Camp Douglas, Nevada click here
