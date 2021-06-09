The Apache® Software Foundation Welcomes its Global Community Online at ApacheCon(TM) Asia 2021

Wilmington, DE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheConTM Asia, taking place online 6-8 August 2021. Registration is open and free for all attendees.



"We're excited to hold ApacheCon Asia online following last year's highly successful ApacheCon@Home," said Sheng Wu, ApacheCon Asia co-Chair and member of the ASF Board of Directors. "The pandemic mobilized the global Apache community to collectively produce a first-rate online event, supported by an outstanding group of sponsors. We are proud to build on ApacheCon's new virtual format and bring the ApacheCon Asia program to participants joining us from any location."

ApacheCon is the ASF's official global conference series, first held in 1998. ApacheCon draws attendees from more than 130 countries to experience "Tomorrow's Technology Today" independent of business interests, corporate biases, or sales pitches.

ApacheCon showcases the latest breakthroughs from dozens of Apache projects, with content selected entirely by Apache projects and their communities. ApacheCon Asia joins ApacheCon@Home, taking place online 21-23 September, to meet the educational demands of the growing Apache community of developers, users, and enthusiasts worldwide.

"Tune in to ApacheCon Asia's 140+ sessions to learn the latest developments, best practices, and lessons learned with Apache projects, incubating podlings, and community-led development 'The Apache Way'," said Willem Jiang, ApacheCon Asia co-Chair and initiator of Apache Local Community Beijing. "Participants can also connect and network virtually with attendees, speakers, and sponsors in real-time, as well as revisit presentations and explore additional tracks after the event."

Participants at all levels will learn about Apache project innovations in categories that include: APIs and Microservices; Big Data; Community; Culture; Data Visualization; Incubator; Integration; IoT and IIoT; Messaging; Middleware; Observability; Streaming; Servers; Workflow and Data Governance.

Featured Apache projects include Airflow, APISIX, Arrow, Atlas, Bigtop, BookKeeper, brpc (incubating), Camel, CarbonData, Cassandra, Commons, DolphinScheduler, Doris (incubating), Druid, Dubbo, ECharts, Flink, Hadoop, HBase, Hive, HUDI, Ignite, Impala, InLong (incubating), IoTDB, Kafka, Kudu, Kylin, Liminal (incubating), MXNet (incubating), Nemo (incubating), Ozone, Pegasus (incubating), Pinot (incubating), PLC4X, Pulsar, RocketMQ, ServiceComb, ShardingSphere, SkyWalking, Sling, Spark, StreamPipes (incubating), Superset, Teaclave (incubating), Tomcat, YuniKorn (Incubating), and more.

Keynote presentations will be delivered by Dongxu Huang, CTO of PingCAP; Jianmin Wang, Dean, School of Software at Tsinghua University; Sharan Foga, ASF Board Member; and Sheng Wu, ASF Board Member. Plenary sessions will be presented by AliCloud, API7, DiDi Chuxing, Huawei, Kyligence, and Tencent Cloud.

The full program is available at https://apachecon.com/acasia2021/tracks.html

ApacheCon Asia sponsors include Strategic Sponsor Huawei; Platinum Sponsors AliCloud, API7, DiDi Chuxing, Kyligence, and Tencent Cloud; and Gold Sponsor Baidu. Huawei, Tencent, DiDi and Baidu are also Sponsors of ApacheCon@Home at the above levels.

To sponsor ApacheCon Asia and/or ApacheCon@Home, visit https://www.apachecon.com/acah2021/2021_ApacheCon_prospectus.pdf

Register today at https://apachecon.com/acasia2021/register.html .

About ApacheCon

ApacheCon is the official global conference series of The Apache Software Foundation. Since 1998 ApacheCon has been drawing participants at all levels to explore "Tomorrow's Technology Today" across 350+ Apache projects and their diverse communities. In 2020 and 2021 ApacheCon events showcase ubiquitous Apache projects and emerging innovations virtually through sessions, keynotes, real-world case studies, community events, and more, all online and free of charge. For more information, visit http://apachecon.com/ and https://twitter.com/ApacheCon .

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation is the world's largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF's all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 850+ individual Members and 200 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 8,200+ Committers through the ASF's meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Confluent, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Reprise Software, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF .

