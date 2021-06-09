Stavvy Announces New Leadership Hires As Company Continues Aggressive Growth

BOSTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stavvy , the fully-integrated digital transaction platform, announces a series of key leadership hires to facilitate its continued growth. Stavvy welcomes Amy Huchthausen, Chief Impact and Culture Officer; Kara Banosian, Chief Marketing Officer; Beth Lehman, Head of Compliance and Consumer Protection and Corporate Counsel; Patrick Bausemer, Head of Digital Strategy; Kyle Stephenson, Head of Solutions & Partnerships; and Mark Witte, Head of Growth.



Stavvy's strategic choice of its leadership team combines years of expertise and talent to make an immediate impact on the growing company and the transformation of lending. Together, the leadership team with co-founders Josh Feinblum and Kosta Ligris are hyper-focused on making complex legal and financial transactions easier, safer, and more accessible to all.

Amy Huchthausen, Chief Impact and Culture Officer, is stepping down from her role as Commissioner of the NCAA's America East Conference. Huchthausen is also co-founder of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Athletics Alliance (AAPI) and serves as a judge for MassChallenge. She holds a BS from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Kara Banosian, Chief Marketing Officer, joins Stavvy after holding several roles at LogMeIn, most recently serving as Vice President, Acquisition Marketing, where she led global campaign development and international marketing, and drove lead acquisition strategy and pipeline through strong partnership with sales. Banosian holds a BS from Bentley and an MBA from Boston College.

Beth Lehman, Head of Compliance and Consumer Protection, Corporate Counsel, has held a number of key legal and compliance positions, including as Chief Compliance Officer and Counsel at Fiduciary Trust International, and as advisor to KPMG Advisory, Navigant Consulting, and State Street Global Advisors. Lehman previously served as Senior Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She holds a JD/MBA from Suffolk University Law School.

Patrick Bausemer, Head of Digital Strategy, joins the Stavvy team after nearly a decade at Rapid7, where he was a key contributor on Rapid7's journey to nearly half a billion dollars. Bausemer most recently led a team at Rapid7 responsible for Growth Marketing, where he oversaw the online marketing strategy to drive digital traffic and leads. Bausemer earned his Bachelor's from Champlain College.

Kyle Stephenson, Head of Solutions and Partnerships, and Mark Witte, Head of Growth, both previously served on the leadership team of NotaryCam, an earlier pioneer in remote online notarization, and bring with them deep experience in delivering innovative SaaS solutions to the market.

"We're beyond proud to welcome these incredible new team members," said Josh Feinblum, co-founder of Stavvy. "They each represent the very best in their fields and bring rich and unique experience and perspective to Stavvy's rapidly growing team. Amy will guide our culture as a Stavvy family and our impact on our greater community. Kara will lead our efforts to send the message that Stavvy is at the forefront of digital transaction experiences. Patrick will spearhead our engagement with customers and stakeholders across digital channels. Kyle and Mark will oversee Stavvy's sales and external engagement strategies, and Beth will facilitate our compliance with state and federal regulations with an eye toward ensuring we are doing everything we can to protect individual consumers every step of the way, which is at the very heart of our work serving clients."

"The strategy is very simple - we are bringing together the best, brightest and bravest - recognizing that valiant leadership is necessary to drive bold change to industries that have been slow to adopt innovation," said Kosta Ligris, co-founder of Stavvy. "These key hires are the first of many. Hiring best-in-class professionals with entrepreneurial spirit has been a Stavvy priority from day one. We're grateful to our entire team for their dedication to our mission of simplifying life's defining moments. The Stavvy family, including these new leaders, all recognize our resolve to promulgate responsible innovation."

So far, 2021 has been an exciting year for Stavvy. These strategic hires follow Stavvy's recent $40M+ Series A financing round and alliance with Flagstar Bank to provide remote loan modification services among the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, HousingWire recognized Stavvy with the Tech100 Mortgage Award for eSign and eClosing Solutions , which followed the January announcement that Stavvy had integrated with the Encompass Digital Lending Platform . Earlier this month, HousingWire recognized co-founder Josh Feinblum as a 2021 HousingWire Rising Star .

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company that designs platforms to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in lending and banking. The company's mission is to transform how business is conducted remotely by making complex legal and financial transactions easier, safer, and more accessible to all. Its software includes eClosing functionality like remote signature, remote notary, and video conferencing tools that enable businesses, lenders, and their customers to perform remote transactions. To learn more, please visit www.stavvy.com .

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

O: 978.750.0333 / M: 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c4d66a9-035d-4777-9b05-8e8c3b7970b9



