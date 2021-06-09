Tremor International Names Emily Barfuss as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International (AIM: TRMR), a global leader in advertising technologies, today announced the appointment of Emily Barfuss as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Barfuss will spearhead the development and execution of the global marketing strategy across Tremor International, including its core Tremor Video and Unruly business groups. Barfuss will report to Ofer Druker, CEO of Tremor International, and be based in New York City.



"Emily is joining the Tremor team during a pivotal time, when our business is experiencing significant growth and expansion," said Druker. "Her proven marketing expertise coupled with her track record of accomplishments in growing global brands makes her an excellent addition to our executive team."

Barfuss joins Tremor with extensive media and ad-tech leadership experience. Most recently, Barfuss built marketing and brand strategies at grace+grit, a marketing consulting firm she founded. Prior to grace+grit, Barfuss developed Index Exchange's global marketing function from the ground up and oversaw CBS Corporation's affiliate marketing efforts as part of the company's TV Distribution Team.

As CMO, Barfuss will embrace a customer-centric approach to marketing communications that address the nuanced and evolving needs of Tremor's increasingly diversified global client base, in the interest of driving greater campaign efficiencies for advertisers and their media partners.

"Tremor International is a dynamic company, and I believe it is at the frontlines of shaping the future of the ad-tech industry," said Barfuss. "I'm thrilled to join such an innovative organization and look forward to working closely and collaboratively with the Tremor team to further solidify our global leadership position and, by extension, nurture even stronger connections with our clients worldwide."

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end software advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities: Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end software solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in- app. To learn more about Tremor Video, visit www.tremorvideo.com.

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply- focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most AdAge top 100 brands. To learn more about Unruly, visit www.unruly.co.

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR).

For more information about Tremor International, visit www.tremorinternational.com.

