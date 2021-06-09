Winnebago Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on June 23, 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its third quarter Fiscal 2021 before the market opens on June 23, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. CDT.



All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

