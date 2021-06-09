 Skip to main content

Generation Bio to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 09, 2021 7:30am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 16, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company's website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company's non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company's efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio's mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

Contact:

Investors 
Maren Killackey
Generation Bio
mkillackey@generationbio.com
541-646-2420

Media 
Alicia Webb
Generation Bio
awebb@generationbio.com
847-254-4275

Stephanie Simon 
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333


