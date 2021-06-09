 Skip to main content

Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2021

Globe Newswire  
June 09, 2021 7:05am   Comments
ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June 2021:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET

Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference
Fireside Chat
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:40 am ET

A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.


