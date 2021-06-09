Promises Behavioral Health Opens the Doors to Its Newest Location, Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville

Nashville, Tenn., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Behavioral Health, the parent company for nationwide mental health and addiction treatment services, announced the opening of its newest location, Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville. The Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville location offers comprehensive in-person and virtual telehealth outpatient services for individuals seeking mental health or substance use disorder treatment. The program will also provide a community place for alumni activities. The vision at P.A.T.H. Nashville is to be the trusted center of excellence for mental health and substance use disorders for the surrounding recovery communities. By example, this program will inspire local communities to accept and empower individuals through healing.

Through healing individuals, communities will heal. The Promises Providing Access To Hope (P.A.T.H.) program is an innovative approach to help individuals get the care they need by removing the typical obstacles that keep a person from treatment. Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville provides intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization programs with comprehensive therapeutic models such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectic behavior therapy and experiential therapy. Individuals seeking care can expect unique treatment combinations that fit their needs. These combinations include individual therapy, group therapy and family therapy sessions. What makes Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville and all Promises P.A.T.H. locations different is the ability to assist people no matter where they are in their recovery and provide access to evidence-based clinical approaches in one safe, convenient setting.

"We are overjoyed to be able to bring our Promises P.A.T.H. program to our local Nashville community," said Kathy Frossard, chief marketing officer with Promises Behavioral Health. "This is a big step for us as we continue to grow and remove barriers to critical mental health and addiction treatment services."

"It's been an honor to support our middle Tennessee communities by expanding our medical and clinical services with P.A.T.H. Nashville," Victoria Delheimer, Group CEO of the Tennessee market, remarked. "We believe in healing the whole person, mind, body and spirit, no matter where they are in their recovery, whether they are just starting out or are further along in their sobriety."

To celebrate this exciting addition to the Promises family of treatment centers, Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville will open its doors to the public with an open house event on June 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT. Guests can expect refreshments and tours of the location with opening remarks from Victoria Delheimer, Group CEO of the Tennessee market and Elizabeth Asher, program director with Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville. Interested parties can register for the event here.

Promises P.A.T.H Nashville is currently accepting patients and can assist both in-person and virtually with telehealth services. For more information on available programs, please visit promises.com or call 888.478.0036.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates residential and outpatient facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

