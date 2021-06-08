 Skip to main content

McKim & Creed Acquires GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc. and Expands Into Louisiana

Globe Newswire  
June 08, 2021 6:54pm   Comments
RALEIGH, N.C. and GONZALES, La., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKim & Creed, one of the top engineering and surveying firms in the US, announced today that it has acquired GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc., an award-winning engineering firm in Gonzales, Louisiana.

GSA provides planning, engineering and permitting services for water and wastewater facilities, hydraulic engineering including drainage / levee/ flood protection, transportation and roadway engineering, and civil/site design. Glenn G. Shaheen, PE, established the company in 1988.

"This is an important acquisition for McKim & Creed," said McKim & Creed CEO Steve Smith, PE. "GSA's long-standing, excellent reputation will allow us to grow our business along the Gulf Coast."

"Expanding our services into Louisiana has long been a vital part of our strategic growth plan," added John Lucey, PE, McKim & Creed board chair. "We have found a company that meshes well with our culture of creativity, innovation, dependability and responsiveness."

GSA has provided engineering services for such projects as:

  • Water System Upgrades including the 1-Million-Gallon Pedesphere Elevated Storage Tank, Transmission Mains and SCADA for the City of Gonzales;
  • West Lac Des Allemands Shoreline Protection project for St. John the Baptist Parish;
  • Regional Sewer System for Ascension Parish;
  • Wastewater System Expansion/Upgrade for the City of Gonzales and the City of Donaldsonville;

In addition, GSA recently secured funding for projects through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, including $42 million for the Louisiana Highway 22 Bridge Construction and Drainage Improvements Project.

"This is a great opportunity for GSA to merge with the dynamic, technologically advanced and diverse company that is McKim & Creed. This will allow us to expand the services we offer to our existing clients, grow our customer base, and for our staff to become employee-owners," said Mr. Shaheen, now McKim & Creed vice president and regional manager.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. In the future, GSA will provide services as McKim & Creed, Inc.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned engineering and surveying firm with 600 staff members operating throughout the US. www.mckimcreed.com.

About GSA, Inc.: GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc. provides professional engineering consulting services to federal, state and local governments and the private sector.

Marianna Boucher, Corporate Communications, McKim & Creed, mboucher@mckimcreed.com, 910.343.1048

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2335118-0203-43fc-a8e2-bab3c9cf06b3


