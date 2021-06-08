 Skip to main content

CareTrust REIT Issues New Investor Presentation for NAREIT'S REITweek 2021 Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 08, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it has released a new investor presentation and business update in conjunction with NAREIT's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference. David Sedgwick, CareTrust's President and Chief Operating Officer, will be making a presentation using the new slide deck to all interested NAREIT attendees at 4:30 pm Eastern time.

The new presentation can be accessed under the "Events and Presentations" tab on the Investors page of CareTrust's website, at https://investor.caretrustreit.com/events.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com


