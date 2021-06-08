Helicopter Flight Management System Market to Experience Substantial Growth; Rising Number of Helicopter Operators in North America to Foster Growth by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter flight management system market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period because of the advancements in technological systems. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Helicopter Flight Management System Market, 2021-2028."

The technological innovations in helicopter flight management systems help manage information, improve aircraft's energy efficiency, and improve communication with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to eliminate accidents. This technology is a very important element in a flying vehicle as it eliminates potential risks that the pilot and flyers may encounter. The technology enables the automatic supervision of the aircraft and reduces the need for monitoring the aircraft regularly. For example, Airbus added new features in its helicopter named "Flightlab" in April 2021 to reduce the amount of work on the pilot by automatically monitoring the working of the aircraft.





Impact of COVID-19

Lockdown Regulations to Negatively Affect Market Growth

The aviation industry is negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the closure of transport activities. Governments have imposed stringent regulations regarding manufacturing activities. The decline in air passengers has led to the downfall of demand for the product in aircraft.

Further, the need for raw materials for creating a vaccine is promoting import and export activities. However, it is difficult to predict the market growth because of the sudden spike in COVID-19 patients, leaving the market in a frenzy.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Helicopter Flight Management System Market Report

Safran

Cobham Limited

Curtis-Wright Corporation

GE

Gamin Ltd.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

BAE Systems





Segments

Based on type, the market is segregated into hardware and software. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into civil helicopters and military helicopters. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights of the Report

The report analyzes the top segment and the latest market trends. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Automation in Flight Management to Augment Growth

The crucial players have incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and machine learning (ML) technologies to automate the helicopter flight management system. It eliminates the amount of work on the driver to manage the entire craft regularly during a flight. The introduction of this automatic system is expected to bolster the product demand. For example, HAL India launched a novel helicopter named Rudra in 2019.

It is a combat helicopter engineered for the Indian armed forces. It includes features such as FLIR, an advanced global positioning system (GPS), infrared friend or foe (IFF) identification system, Doppler navigation, and HF/UHF communications radio. Therefore, the incorporation of advanced technologies is expected to drive the helicopter flight management system market growth.

However, software compatibility and malfunction are two restraining factors that are expected to hamper the market growth.





Regional Insights

Presence of Prominent Players to Stoke Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the helicopter flight management system market share due to the presence of prominent players such as GE, Garmin Ltd., L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Curtiss Wright Corporation, and others. Additionally, the highest number of helicopter fleets in the US is expected to boost market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rising helicopter operators and demand for helicopter flight management system search and rescue operations, oil &gas, and emergency medical service (EMS) are expected to propel the market growth.

In Europe, key players such as Thales Group, BAE Systems, and a huge helicopter fleet are expected to boost market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Major Companies to Devise Strategies to Enhance Market Position

Companies have signed an agreement for supplying helicopters and enhancing their market position. For example, Esterline Corporation and Airbus Helicopters entered into an agreement with each other in June 2017 for supplying the CMC Electronics powered helicopters to the German army for upgrading their CH-53GS/GE Sea Stallion Helicopter. Further, companies have collaborated with the US armed forces to enhance the helicopter flight management system software. For example, Thales Group collaborated with the US armed forces in February 2015 to upgrade their UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter.





Industry Development

April 2021: NASA launched its Ingenuity Rover on Mars with an advanced helicopter flight management system developed by JPL.





