Foghorn Therapeutics to Host Research & Development Day Webinar on June 15th

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that it will host a research and development webinar on June 15th from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT.



The event will feature presentations from the Foghorn Therapeutics management team, as well as Key Opinion Leaders Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., F.A.C.P., of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, and Eytan Stein, M.D., of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, scientific cofounder Cigall Kadoch will discuss the biological importance of the chromatin regulatory system (CRS) in gene expression and human disease and its broad applicability in precision oncology.

The discussion will include an overview of Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform and pipeline.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, MD, FASCO, FACP

Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, MD, FASCO, FACP serves as President and Chief Medical Officer of Sarah Cannon, as well as the executive director, drug development for the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He is an associate of Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, where he practices medical oncology.

Dr. Burris' clinical research career has focused on the development of new cancer agents with an emphasis on first–in–human therapies, having led the trials of many novel antibodies, small molecules, and chemotherapies now FDA approved. In 1997, he established the first community–based early phase drug development program in Nashville, which grew into the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He has authored over 400 publications and 700 abstracts.

Dr. Burris served as president of ASCO from 2019-2020 and is serving as Chairman of the Board for the 2020-2021 term. He also currently serves on the Board of ASCO's Conquer Cancer Foundation. Additionally, in 2014, Dr. Burris was selected by his peers as a Giant of Cancer Care for his achievements in drug development.

Dr. Burris completed his undergraduate education at the United States Military Academy at West Point, his medical degree at the University of South Alabama, and his internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. While in Texas, he also served as the Director of Clinical Research at The Institute for Drug Development of the Cancer Therapy and Research Center and The University of Texas Health Science Center. He attained the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army, and among his decorations, he was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster for his service in Operation Joint Endeavor.

Eytan Stein, M.D.

Eytan Stein, M.D. received his medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, where he also completed his internal medicine residency. He then completed his fellowships in medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, and in medical oncology and hematology at Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is an Assistant Professor on the Leukemia Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Dr. Stein holds board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Clinical Oncology, and the American Board of Hematology. He focuses his practice on the treatment of acute and chronic leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms. His research interests include developing novel, early phase clinical trials of compounds that target the genetic and epigenetic basis of myeloid malignancies.

Cigall Kadoch, Ph.D.

Cigall Kadoch, Ph.D., is an academic leader and entrepreneur in the biomedical sciences field. She is an Associate Professor of Pediatric Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Institute Member and Epigenomics Program Co-Director at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. She is also the Scientific Founder of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX), where she currently serves on the Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Kadoch established her independent laboratory in 2014, at age 28, one of the youngest scientists ever appointed to the Harvard Medical School faculty, immediately following completion of her Ph.D. studies at Stanford University. She is a leading expert in chromatin and gene regulation and is internationally recognized for her groundbreaking studies in these areas. Specifically, her laboratory studies the structure and function of nuclear protein complexes that govern DNA architecture and gene expression, called chromatin remodeling complexes, perturbations in which cause a range of human cancers and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Dr. Kadoch has received numerous prestigious awards and research grants for her work, including the NIH Director's New Innovator Award, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Martin and Rose Wachtel Cancer Research Prize, the American Association for Cancer Research Outstanding Achievement in Basic Cancer Research, and was recently named a finalist for the Blavatnik National Awards. Additionally, she has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, MIT Technology Review 35 Innovators Under 35, Popular Science Brilliant 10, and Business Insider Top 30 Young Leaders in Biopharma.

About FHD-286

FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric and orally available, small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 and BRM, two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines across all forms of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators of the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors.

About AML

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. AML is a diverse disease associated with multiple genetic mutations. It is diagnosed in about 20,000 people every year in the United States.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal (intraocular) melanoma is a rare eye cancer that forms from cells that make melanin in the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It is the most common eye cancer in adults. It is diagnosed in about 2,000 adults every year in the United States and occurs most often in lightly pigmented individuals with a median age of 55 years. However, it can occur in all races and at any age. UM metastasizes in approximately 50% of cases, leading to very poor prognosis.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's clinical programs for FHD-286.

