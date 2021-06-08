Canada's Got Charming Singles, Criminals, Canines…and Talent! Canada's Got Talent Returns with Simon Cowell to Headline Citytv's 2021/22 Original Programming Slate

– Citytv launches Level UP mentorship program for emerging creatives who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Colour with original hit series Hudson & Rex, in partnership with Access Reelworld and Rogers Sports & Media –

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Add equal parts universally-proven formats, diverse Canadian storytelling, and tremendous talent, garnish with the most dramatic twists (ever!), and serve with a side of serious canine cuteness and you have the perfect mix for Citytv's 2021/22 original lineup, announced today at the Rogers Sports & Media Upfront.

Citytv is building on the global success of the Got Talent and Bachelor franchises with the launch of Canada's Got Talent, Bachelor in Paradise Canada, and The Bachelor After Show. And there's more, with the return of Citytv's highest-rated original scripted series Hudson & Rex and the newest chapter of OMNI Television's Blood and Water.

Created by Simon Cowell, the Got Talent franchise holds the Guinness World Records title as the most successful reality TV format, and now Canadians can once again take the stage and hear the golden buzzer as Citytv has commissioned Canada's Got Talent in partnership with Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. The show begins production this Fall in Niagara Falls, ON, and premieres in Spring 2022 with nine original episodes. Canada's Got Talent celebrates home-grown hopefuls from across the country as young and old, from every corner of the nation, show the country what they've got.

"Canada has an abundance of incredible talent in front of and behind the camera and we can't wait to bring more unique Canadian stories to our audiences that not only entertain but also reflect and resonate with our communities across the country," said Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Citytv. "Whether it's drama, reality, or a mix of both, our new Canadian series offer something for everyone."

Keep the bubbly flowing, Bachelor Nation. As announced earlier this year, Bachelor in Paradise Canada is coming exclusively to Citytv this Fall, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The drama continues beyond the rose ceremony with the launch of The Bachelor After Show, airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Hosted by KiSS 92.5's Deepa Prashad and Daryn Jones, the two will dish on all the juicy gossip and drama from the Bachelor universe – The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise – and across Bachelor Nation.

Citytv's #1 original scripted hit series Hudson & Rex, which experienced 77% audience growth since Season 1*, is back with more bark as production for Season 4 begins in St. John's later this month and will air in mid-season. New this year, in partnership with Access Reelworld and Rogers Sports & Media, Citytv announces Level UP, a new mentoring initiative which provides on-the-ground set experience to emerging writers and directors who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Colour. This year's program sponsors are Hudson & Rex producers Shaftesbury and Pope Productions, who welcome successful applicants to their set and writers room to shadow the crew, hone their skills, and develop additional training. Click here for information on how to apply.

On OMNI Television, private detective Michelle Chang (Selena Lee, Forensic Heroes IV, Once More) is back on the case as Blood and Water: Fire & Ice, the original Chinese-Canadian drama, returns for a compelling third and final season, premiering Sunday, June 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Season 3 continues the saga of the billionaire Xie family in which Michelle finds surprising allies as she hunts down Norris Pang, the ruthless criminal who kidnapped her daughter. Produced by Breakthrough Entertainment, in association with OMNI Television, the eight 30-minute episodes star Selena Lee, Elfina Luk, Sean Baek, Loretta Yu, Fiona Fu, and Oscar Hsu.

Rounding out Citytv's original content offering are popular schedule staples Breakfast Television, two-time CSA winner as Best Morning Show, and Cityline, the longest-running and most successful Canadian daytime show for women.

*Source: Numeris: Ind. 2+, Total Canada, Citytv Total, Hudson & Rex Season 1 (2019/03/25-2019/07/25) vs. Season 3 (2021/01/05-2021/04/20), AMA(000)

Citytv's New Series Description – Mid-Season

CANADA'S GOT TALENT

Canada's Got Talent is the world's greatest talent competition, for acts of all ages and all talents. From Victoria to St John's, Iqaluit to Windsor, Canada's Got Talent sets out to discover the most unique, skilled, heartwarming, and showstopping performers Canada has to offer. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between will compete before a panel of celebrity judges, a live studio audience, and the entire nation. At stake is the title of Canada's Got Talent Champion and a life-changing prize beyond their wildest dreams. With compelling stories and mesmerizing performances, this competition is unlike any other.



PRODUCTION COMPANY: Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv



EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings, and Mike Bickerton

