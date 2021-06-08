Sounding Board to Spotlight Leadership Development in the Hybrid Workforce during ATD Webinar

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc., the premier cloud-based coaching platform WHAT: Will present during the ATD webinar, "Leadership Development for the Hybrid Workforce." WHEN: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: To learn more, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/blog/leadership-development-for-the-hybrid-workforce. DETAILS:

Of the myriad of changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the move to a hybrid workforce is likely to last long after the health crisis subsides. More complex than the rapid shift to remote work experienced in 2020, the transition to a hybrid workforce model requires an increased understanding of flexibility and autonomy on the part of employers. It also necessitates a new approach to talent development to ensure employees have the knowledge, skills and experience needed to be effective in any environment.

During this ATD webcast, Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, will moderate a panel discussion about the specifics of developing leadership skills in the hybrid workforce. Featuring expert insights from Tao as well as talent management leader Rob Ollander-Krane, Jeff Orlando, Vice President, Global Learning and Leadership Development, Medtronic and Mary Slaughter, Global Head of Employee Experience, Morningstar, this session will examine how the pandemic changed the way organizations think about leadership, what skills are required to navigate this changing business landscape and how to accelerate leadership development to meet the moment.



For additional information, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/blog/leadership-development-for-the-hybrid-workforce.

