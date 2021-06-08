Amsterdam, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD is looking for US and Canadian tax correspondents!

IBFD is seeking to expand its network of US and Canadian contributors and needs passionate tax specialists to share their expertise and insights with a global tax audience.

We rely on knowledgeable and passionate contributors for each jurisdiction covered in the IBFD Tax Research Platform – the world's most comprehensive collection of international tax information.

We are looking for qualified professionals with knowledge of US or Canadian taxation, who can join our worldwide network of correspondents for our Tax News Service (TNS). Expertise in US state taxation or Canadian provincial taxation is of particular interest!

Enhance your reputation and receive compensation!

TNS reports are published daily on the IBFD Tax Research Platform, which is accessed by law firms, accounting firms, governments, universities and tax advisers located in countries throughout the world.

It is our goal to provide reliable information on a fully independent, neutral and non-partisan basis. Correspondents are encouraged to submit reports on legislative, regulatory and judicial developments as they occur. Each report lists the name and affiliation of the correspondent and provides the perfect opportunity to broaden your professional reach.

Compensation includes a fixed per-report fee, plus an additional fee for source documentation.

Benefits of joining IBFD

As a correspondent, you will be working alongside and sharing information with the most world-renowned authors on international tax.

Working with us stimulates you to stay on top of tax developments, provides marketing benefits for your practice, broadens your professional global network and provides access to the world's most comprehensive cross-border tax database. Our correspondents find, almost universally, that the time and effort (small or large) they devote to writing for IBFD pay dividends manyfold in the rest of their business.

Interested in joining IBFD?

If you would like more information about becoming an author or correspondent for IBFD, please contact us via email at m.ahmadi@ibfd.org (for US correspondents) or j.rogers@ibfd.org (for Canadian correspondents) or visit https://www.ibfd.org/Authors-Correspondents/Write-us

If you would like a PDF of the press release, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator, at p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

