2021 Housing Market: Brian Buffini to Present Mid-Year Real Estate Market Update

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate industry legend Brian Buffini will host a free broadcast on June 28 to help agents and consumers navigate this historic real estate market. In "Brian Buffini's 2021 Bold Predictions Mid-Year Update," Brian will also be joined by Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of REALTORS®, who will provide expert analysis from America's largest trade organization representing nearly 1.4 million real estate professionals. Using the most up-to-date research, Brian will tap into his 30 years of experience to reveal what agents need to do to finish the year strong while navigating the new normal.

"Today's real estate market is unlike anything we've ever seen before," says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company. "It really is an unprecedented market, and in order to finish the year strong, agents need to understand the current circumstances and how they can succeed in this new normal."

Last year, more than 21,000 people registered to watch "Brian Buffini's 2021 Bold Predictions," which has become one of the most highly anticipated broadcasts in the industry. While the upcoming presentation will focus on a mid-year update, Buffini will reveal more Bold Predictions in December as a preview of the 2022 real estate market. His track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry and the inventory shortage. If you are involved in the real estate industry, own a home or know someone who is looking to buy, this broadcast is a must-watch.

Brian Buffini's 2021 Bold Predictions Mid-Year Update airs online on Monday, June 28, at 9 a.m. PDT. Sign up to claim your digital seat for this free broadcast: www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2021midyear .



