DCP Midstream to Participate in Bank of America 2021 Energy Credit Conference

DENVER, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced that Sean O'Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the Bank of America 2021 Energy Credit Conference on June 9, 2021. The materials used at this conference will be posted to the Investors section of DCP Midstream's website at www.dcpmidstream.com on June 8, 2021.



DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

