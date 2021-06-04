 Skip to main content

Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Investor Presentation for 2021 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference (June 8-10)

Globe Newswire  
June 04, 2021 6:53pm   Comments
BETHESDA, Md., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today provided an updated investor presentation for the 2021 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference (June 8-10). The investor presentation can be located in the Investor Relations section on the company's website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 77 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 47,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com

 


