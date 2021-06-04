Live Ventures to Resume Quarterly Earnings Calls

LAS VEGAS, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE), a diversified holding company with subsidiaries in manufacturing and retailing, announced that it plans to reinstate quarterly earnings calls. The company anticipates that stockholders, potential investors, analysts, and other interested parties will have an opportunity to ask questions of members of Live Ventures' senior management team.

The company plans to discuss the following fiscal period at the below noted estimated dates as follows:

Fiscal Period Anticipated Date of Call Fiscal Full Year / Fiscal First Quarter Mid-February Fiscal Second Quarter Mid-May Fiscal Third Quarter Mid-August

Exact dates and times, together with information on how to participate on each call will be announced prior to each earnings call.

"One of the obligations of being a public company is to explain how we're deploying capital and how we're running the business for our stockholders," said Jon Isaac, Live Ventures President and CEO. "Investor calls are a great forum for answering direct questions from important stakeholders. We look forward to your participation on our calls."

About Live Ventures

Originally incorporated in 1968, Live Ventures Incorporated is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Precision Marshall, the company manufactures and sells steel in four product categories: deluxe alloy plate, deluxe tool steel plate, precision ground flat stock, and drill rod. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary Precision Industries, the company sells premium tool steels and specialty alloys. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a company-owned retail store in Columbus, Ohio operating under the name ApplianceSmart®. All Live Ventures companies are rooted in their local communities where they contribute to the local economy and serve as responsible corporate neighbors.

