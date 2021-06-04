Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will discuss the company's transformation plan and growth initiatives during a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:50 a.m. EST on June 10, 2021.



Diaz will be joined by Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer of Myriad Genetics. The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible through the investor section of the Myriad Genetics website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic testing can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, EndoPredict, Vectra, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact:

Jared Maxwell

(801) 505-5027

jmaxwell@myriad.com Investor Contact:

Nathan Smith

(801) 505-5067

Nathan.Smith@myriad.com



