Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zoom, Capital One, and Tricida on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Capital One (NYSE:COF), and Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zoom on April 7, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Zoom go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZM

Capital One (NYSE:COF)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Capital One following a class action complaint that was filed against Capital One on October 2, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company's exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on our investigation into Capital One go to: https://bespc.com/cases/cof

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Tricida, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Tricida on January 6, 2021.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Tricida go to: https://www.bespc.com/cases/tcda

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



