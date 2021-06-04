Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer" or "the Company") (NYSE:LOKE) investors that acquired securities between October 5, 2020 and May 3, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Danimer made materially misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer's internal controls were deficient; (2) as a result, Danimer had misrepresented the size and regulatory compliance of the operation; (3) Danimer had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in landfills and oceans; and (4) as a result, Danimer's public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



