Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance Again

HOUSTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2021.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $270.4 $187.5 $500.5 $384.1 Gross Margin $61.9 $37.7 $115.6 $76.9 Gross Margin % 22.9% 20.1% 23.1% 20.0% Net Income $14.5 $5.5 $22.4 $5.5 Diluted EPS $0.43 $0.17 $0.67 $0.17 Adjusted Net Income $14.6 $6.4 $23.6 $7.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.43 $0.19 $0.70 $0.23 Adjusted EBITDA $32.2 $21.8 $56.6 $37.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.9% 11.6% 11.3% 9.8% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $32.4 $6.1 $29.0 $2.5 Free Cash Flow $27.8 ($0.9) $19.2 ($13.8)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Demand for our products remained high throughout the second quarter of 2021 and as a result we posted another very solid quarter. On a consolidated basis, net sales increased by 44.2% and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 30 basis points year-over-year as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Our balance sheet is strong, and we were able to repay $25.0 million in bank debt during the quarter while also repurchasing approximately $2.0 million of our common stock. We will continue to focus on generating cash and paying down debt. Despite inflationary headwinds and labor challenges, we remain optimistic on the global economic outlook and overall trends within the residential housing industry. Our business is performing well, and we are confident in our ability to continue creating value for shareholders." (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Second Quarter 2021 Results Summary

The robust net sales growth during the three months ended April 30, 2021 was mainly the result of increased demand for the Company's products across all product lines and operating segments coupled with increased pricing mostly related to raw material cost inflation. More specifically, Quanex posted net sales growth of 34.6% in its North American Fenestration segment, 25.5% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 92.1% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. As a reminder, both of the Company's manufacturing facilities in the U.K. were shut down in late March of 2020 and did not resume operations until mid-to-late May last year. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2021 was mostly due to higher volumes and improved operating leverage. The increase in earnings was somewhat offset by inflationary pressures and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which was largely attributable to more normalized medical costs combined with an increase in stock-based compensation expense that resulted from the shareholder value created by the further appreciation of Quanex's stock price during the period.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2021, Quanex had total debt of $88.7 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.3x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and Net Debt and LTM Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation tables for additional information)

The Company's liquidity increased to $296.8 million as of April 30, 2021, consisting of $49.3 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex's Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. The Company repurchased 80,556 shares of common stock for approximately $2.0 million at an average price of $25.33 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2021. As of April 30, 2021, approximately $7.2 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our outlook for the balance of the year remains positive and we continue to be optimistic about the economic recovery. We do anticipate ongoing inflationary pressure and challenges with our supply chain and labor. However, based on our strong first half results, ongoing conversations with our customers and the latest macroeconomic indicators for the residential housing industry, we are again raising our expectations for the year. We now expect approximately 20% sales growth in our North American Fenestration segment, approximately 15% sales growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment, and approximately 40% sales growth in our European Fenestration segment. In summary, on a consolidated basis, we now believe we can achieve net sales of approximately $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $125 million to $130 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2021."

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex's leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company's credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex's residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding Quanex's financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex's future performance, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors".





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 270,357 $ 187,475 $ 500,504 $ 384,072 Cost of sales 208,460 149,732 384,857 307,159 Selling, general and administrative 29,672 16,713 60,533 40,845 Restructuring charges - 251 39 404 Depreciation and amortization 10,845 11,886 21,860 24,791 Operating income 21,380 8,893 33,215 10,873 Interest expense (640 ) (1,563 ) (1,391 ) (3,145 ) Other, net 265 300 457 336 Income before income taxes 21,005 7,630 32,281 8,064 Income tax expense (6,454 ) (2,129 ) (9,878 ) (2,553 ) Net income $ 14,551 $ 5,501 $ 22,403 $ 5,511 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.44 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.17 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,355 32,676 33,110 32,770 Diluted 33,637 32,793 33,444 32,907 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,258 $ 51,621 Accounts receivable, net 96,521 88,287 Inventories, net 80,365 61,181 Prepaid and other current assets 8,361 6,217 Total current assets 234,505 207,306 Property, plant and equipment, net 178,466 184,104 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,424 51,824 Goodwill 150,302 146,154 Intangible assets, net 88,850 93,068 Other assets 7,025 9,129 Total assets $ 715,572 $ 691,585 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,081 $ 77,335 Accrued liabilities 41,207 38,289 Income taxes payable 2,463 6,465 Current maturities of long-term debt 745 692 Current operating lease liabilities 8,226 7,459 Total current liabilities 135,722 130,240 Long-term debt 87,195 116,728 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 48,989 44,873 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 10,819 10,923 Deferred income taxes 22,078 19,116 Other liabilities 15,672 13,946 Total liabilities 320,475 335,826 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 373 373 Additional paid-in-capital 253,147 253,458 Retained earnings 230,590 213,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,392 ) (33,024 ) Treasury stock at cost (65,621 ) (78,565 ) Total stockholders' equity 395,097 355,759 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 715,572 $ 691,585

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 22,403 $ 5,511 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,860 24,791 Stock-based compensation 970 86 Deferred income tax 2,339 1,194 Other, net 5,049 463 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (6,726 ) 14,682 Increase in inventory (18,265 ) (8,363 ) Increase in other current assets (2,013 ) (559 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 5,584 (16,807 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 994 (13,673 ) Decrease in income taxes payable (4,071 ) (4,052 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (104 ) 562 Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 642 (787 ) Other, net 298 (576 ) Cash provided by operating activities 28,960 2,472 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,799 ) (16,313 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 1,665 33 Cash used for investing activities (8,134 ) (16,280 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities - 114,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (30,000 ) (41,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (605 ) (505 ) Common stock dividends paid (5,330 ) (5,287 ) Issuance of common stock 16,123 2,954 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (492 ) (454 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,968 ) (6,693 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (24,272 ) 63,515 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,083 (323 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,363 ) 49,384 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,621 30,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,258 $ 80,252

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities 32,355 $6,129 28,960 $2,472 Capital expenditures (4,553) (7,001) (9,799) (16,313) Free Cash Flow $27,802 ($872) $19,161 ($13,841) The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of April 30, 2021 2020 Revolving Credit Facility $73,000 $216,000 Finance Lease Obligations 15,689 15,416 Total Debt (1) 88,689 231,416 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 49,258 80,252 Net Debt $39,431 $151,164 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Loss Diluted EPS Net income as reported $ 14,551 $ 0.43 $ 5,501 $ 0.17 $ 22,403 $ 0.67 $ 5,511 $ 0.17 Reconciling items from below 3 0.00 890 0.02 1,174 0.03 2,106 0.06 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 14,554 $ 0.43 $ 6,391 $ 0.19 $ 23,577 $ 0.70 $ 7,617 $ 0.23 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 14,551 $ 5,501 $ 22,403 $ 5,511 Income tax expense 6,454 2,129 9,878 2,553 Other, net (265) (300) (457) (336) Interest expense 640 1,563 1,391 3,145 Depreciation and amortization 10,845 11,886 21,860 24,791 EBITDA 32,225 20,779 55,075 35,664 Reconciling items from below - 1,031 1,478 1,802 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,225 $ 21,810 $ 56,553 $ 37,466 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 270,357 $ - $ 187,475 $ - $ 500,504 $ - $ 384,072 $ - Cost of sales 208,460 - 149,732 - 384,857 - 307,159 - Selling, general and administrative 29,672 - 16,713 (780) (1) 60,533 (1,439) 40,845 (1,398) (1) Restructuring charges - - 251 (251) (2) 39 (39) (2) 404 (404) (2) EBITDA 32,225 - 20,779 1,031 55,075 1,478 35,664 1,802 Depreciation and amortization 10,845 - 11,886 (237) (3) 21,860 - 24,791 (968) (3) Operating income 21,380 - 8,893 1,268 33,215 1,478 10,873 2,770 Interest expense (640) - (1,563) - (1,391) - (3,145) - Other, net 265 4 (4) 300 (128) (4) 457 82 (4) 336 (68) (4) Income before income taxes 21,005 4 7,630 1,140 32,281 1,560 8,064 2,702 Income tax expense (6,454) (1) (5) (2,129) (250) (5) (9,878) (386) (5) (2,553) (596) (5) Net income $ 14,551 $ 3 $ 5,501 $ 890 $ 22,403 $ 1,174 $ 5,511 $ 2,106 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.17 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in the six months ended April 30, 2021, $0.8 million and $1.3 million related to executive severance charges in the three and six months ended April 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant. (4) Foreign currency transaction (losses) gains. (5) Impact on a with and without basis.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 14,551 $ 7,852 $ 22,152 $ 10,833 $ 55,388 Income tax expense 6,454 3,424 4,906 4,345 19,129 Other, net (265 ) (192 ) (164 ) 220 (401 ) Interest expense 640 751 935 1,165 3,491 Depreciation and amortization 10,845 11,015 11,378 11,060 44,298 EBITDA 32,225 22,850 39,207 27,623 121,905 Selling, general and administrative (1) - 1,439 - - 1,439 Restructuring charges (2) - 39 145 73 257 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,225 $ 24,328 $ 39,352 $ 27,696 $ 123,601 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on the sale of a plant, and executive severance charges. (2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2021 Net sales $ 146,143 $ 61,657 $ 63,562 $ (1,005 ) $ 270,357 Cost of sales 112,368 41,361 55,162 (431 ) 208,460 Gross Margin 33,775 20,296 8,400 (574 ) 61,897 Gross Margin % 23.1 % 32.9 % 13.2 % 22.9 % Selling, general and administrative 13,146 7,439 5,379 3,708 29,672 Depreciation and amortization 4,846 2,607 3,305 87 10,845 Operating income (loss) 15,783 10,250 (284 ) (4,369 ) 21,380 Depreciation and amortization 4,846 2,607 3,305 87 10,845 EBITDA 20,629 12,857 3,021 (4,282 ) 32,225 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,629 $ 12,857 $ 3,021 $ (4,282 ) $ 32,225 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.1 % 20.9 % 4.8 % 11.9 % Three months ended April 30, 2020 Net sales $ 108,593 $ 29,200 $ 50,664 $ (982 ) $ 187,475 Cost of sales 85,153 20,966 44,198 (585 ) 149,732 Gross Margin 23,440 8,234 6,466 (397 ) 37,743 Gross Margin % 21.6 % 28.2 % 12.8 % 20.1 % Selling, general and administrative 9,985 5,292 3,981 (2,545 ) 16,713 Restructuring charges 66 - 185 - 251 Depreciation and amortization 5,961 2,330 3,474 121 11,886 Operating income (loss) 7,428 612 (1,174 ) 2,027 8,893 Depreciation and amortization 5,961 2,330 3,474 121 11,886 EBITDA 13,389 2,942 2,300 2,148 20,779 Executive severance charges - - - 780 780 Restructuring charges 66 - 185 - 251 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,455 $ 2,942 $ 2,485 $ 2,928 $ 21,810 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.4 % 10.1 % 4.9 % 11.6 % Six months ended April 30, 2021 Net sales $ 274,259 $ 110,748 $ 117,556 $ (2,059 ) $ 500,504 Cost of sales 211,761 73,152 101,036 (1,092 ) 384,857 Gross Margin 62,498 37,596 16,520 (967 ) 115,647 Gross Margin % 22.8 % 33.9 % 14.1 % 23.1 % Selling, general and administrative 25,516 14,034 10,242 10,741 60,533 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 9,957 5,125 6,575 203 21,860 Operating income (loss) 26,986 18,437 (297 ) (11,911 ) 33,215 Depreciation and amortization 9,957 5,125 6,575 203 21,860 EBITDA 36,943 23,562 6,278 (11,708 ) 55,075 Loss on sale of plant - - - 1,439 1,439 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,982 $ 23,562 $ 6,278 $ (10,269 ) $ 56,553 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.5 % 21.3 % 5.3 % 11.3 % Six months ended April 30, 2020 Net sales $ 219,045 $ 65,966 $ 100,708 $ (1,647 ) $ 384,072 Cost of sales 173,850 46,210 88,040 (941 ) 307,159 Gross Margin 45,195 19,756 12,668 (706 ) 76,913 Gross Margin % 20.6 % 29.9 % 12.6 % 20.0 % Selling, general and administrative 23,040 11,242 8,834 (2,271 ) 40,845 Restructuring charges 157 - 247 - 404 Depreciation and amortization 12,940 4,738 6,875 238 24,791 Operating income (loss) 9,058 3,776 (3,288 ) 1,327 10,873 Depreciation and amortization 12,940 4,738 6,875 238 24,791 EBITDA 21,998 8,514 3,587 1,565 35,664 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 55 55 Executive severance charges - - - 1,343 1,343 Restructuring charges 157 - 247 - 404 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,155 $ 8,514 $ 3,834 $ 2,963 $ 37,466 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 10.1 % 12.9 % 3.8 % 9.8 %

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 128,218 $ 95,791 $ 240,518 $ 192,638 International - fenestration 8,397 6,153 16,175 12,587 United States - non-fenestration 6,293 4,372 11,690 8,935 International - non-fenestration 3,235 2,277 5,876 4,885 $ 146,143 $ 108,593 $ 274,259 $ 219,045 EU Fenestration (1): International - fenestration $ 50,835 $ 24,865 $ 92,189 $ 55,829 International - non-fenestration 10,822 4,335 18,559 10,137 $ 61,657 $ 29,200 $ 110,748 $ 65,966 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 3,497 $ 2,647 $ 6,471 $ 5,795 United States - non-fenestration 60,388 47,540 110,890 93,989 International - non-fenestration (323 ) 477 195 924 $ 63,562 $ 50,664 $ 117,556 $ 100,708 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (1,005 ) $ (982 ) $ (2,059 ) $ (1,647 ) $ (1,005 ) $ (982 ) $ (2,059 ) $ (1,647 ) Net Sales $ 270,357 $ 187,475 $ 500,504 $ 384,072 (1) Reflects increase of $2.9 million and $4.8 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021, respectively.



